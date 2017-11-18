President Pahor's re-election as President of the Republic of Slovenia

Washington, DC - The United States congratulates President Pahor on his re-election as President of the Republic of Slovenia. Slovenia is a close U.S. partner and NATO Ally, and we value the contributions Slovenia makes to regional and global peace and stability.

We appreciate President Pahor’s work to strengthen the U.S.-Slovenian relationship and, during his second term, look forward to deepening our already close cooperation on security, economic, and people-to-people ties between our two countries.