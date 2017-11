U.S.-African Union High Level Dialogue

Washington, DC - On November 16, 2017, the Department of State will host the fifth annual U.S.-African Union High Level Dialogue, continuing our robust partnership across a broad spectrum of issues.

The bilateral discussions will focus on strengthening democratic institutions, spurring economic growth, trade, and investment, advancing peace and security, and promoting opportunity and development. The United States looks forward to hosting the African Union delegation for this important event.