Sudan Commits To Sever Ties With the DPRK

Washington, DC - Following bilateral meetings in Khartoum with Deputy Secretary of State Sullivan, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry formally announced Sudan’s commitment to sever all trade and military ties with North Korea. The United States welcomes the Government of Sudan’s pledge and will continue engagement on this issue to ensure that this commitment is fully implemented.

Isolating the North Korean regime is a top priority for the United States, and is a key element to maintaining peace and stability worldwide. The United States is grateful for Sudan’s commitment to take these important steps in light of the critical threat posed by the DPRK.