Visit of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump will welcome Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore to the White House on October 23, 2017. President Trump looks forward to reaffirming the relationship between the United States and Singapore, which has been one of America’s closest partners in Asia for more than 50 years.

The President and Prime Minister will discuss ways to further strengthen our economic, political, security, and people-to-people ties, and work to advance United States engagement and mutual interests throughout the Indo-Pacific region.