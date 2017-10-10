Fiji's National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "On behalf of the people of the United States, I send my best wishes to the people of Fiji as you celebrate the 47th anniversary of your nation’s independence this October 10.

"This has been a remarkable year for Fiji, and I offer my congratulations for taking on a global leadership role as President of the United Nations General Assembly, host of the UN Oceans Conference, and President of this year’s 23rd Convention of Parties. The United States also values Fiji’s leadership and commitment to global peace and stability through UN peacekeeping operations.

"The United States and Fiji have enjoyed a close friendship, and our partnership on regional and global issues grows stronger, as demonstrated during our first bilateral strategic dialogue earlier this year. We take great satisfaction in the rich ties between our peoples, including our cooperation through the U.S. Peace Corps, which next year will celebrate its 50th anniversary in Fiji. We also appreciate the Fijian communities who share their culture and warm spirit in the United States.

"The United States celebrates with you on this special day. Once again, congratulations on your independence day."