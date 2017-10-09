Uganda National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "On behalf of the people of the United States, our best wishes to all Ugandans as you celebrate the 55th anniversary of your independence.

"The United States values its relationship with Uganda, a key partner with shared interests in promoting regional security and economic growth. After decades of cooperation, the bonds between our governments and our peoples are strong. I have no doubt that our relationship will continue to grow and mature as we work together toward our mutual goals of peace and prosperity.

"Congratulations on 55 years of independence and best wishes for another year of progress."