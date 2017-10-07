CNIC Commander Visits Singapore, Emphasizes Partnerships as Vital Toward Mission Accomplishment

Singapore - Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Vice Adm. Mary Jackson visited Singapore, Thursday, to meet with staff from Singapore Area Coordinator and Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73, while assessing U.S. facilities located throughout the island nation.

As the top leader of the Navy's shore enterprise, Jackson oversees 11 regions and 71 installations located throughout the world, that serve as a direct link to the success of the fleet and warfighters.



"The main purpose of my visit was to see the landscape and seascape and ensure the installation and shore enterprise are supporting all of the tenant commands and missions that are being accomplished," said Jackson.



During her visit, Jackson spent time with Navy senior leaders and staff to discuss current issues facing the U.S. Navy and its mission in South and Southeast Asia. Additionally, Jackson assessed Singapore's U.S. military community and its facilities to include housing units, sports and recreation facilities, the chapel, the Terror Club and the Navy Gateway Inns and Suites. She also met with leaders from the Auxiliary Police Force, whose members provide the physical security for these facilities.



In review of her visit, Jackson commended the efforts of Singapore-based commands for fostering meaningful partnerships among the various U.S. military tenant commands, along with the Five Powers Defense Arrangements of the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore who share facilities at the Sembawang wharves complex.



"Partnerships [are] key as the shore enterprise directly contributes to preserving security, stability and freedom necessary for enduring regional prosperity," said Jackson. "The team here continues to nourish and maintain these partnerships, and they put commitment behind it every day. I am proud of their accomplishments and grateful for their dedication."



Singapore Area Coordinator provides customer-focused programs and services the fleet, fighter and family while stationed in or transiting through Singapore. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific operates forward providing resilient logistics and responsive maintenance to a combat-ready fleet, while Task Force 73 serves as the theater security cooperation agent for U.S. 7th Fleet in South and Southeast Asia.