Tuvalu National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "On behalf of the Government of the United States, our best wishes to the people of Tuvalu as you celebrate the 39th anniversary of your nation’s independence on October 1.

"The United States and Tuvalu enjoy a close friendship that enables us to work together based on our shared commitments to peace, democracy, and improved livelihoods in the Pacific. We value our cooperation in regional fora to address challenges, including protection of maritime resources and the environment. The United States looks forward to strengthening our partnership with Tuvalu over the coming year.

"As a close friend and partner, the United States celebrates with Tuvalu on this special day."