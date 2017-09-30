Nigeria National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "On behalf of the American people, I congratulate the Government of Nigeria and the Nigerian people as you celebrate your national independence on October 1.

"The United States and Nigeria have a strong and enduring partnership that benefits both our nations. The U.S.-Nigeria partnership is built on our shared priorities of security, economic prosperity, and good governance; and is strengthened by innovation, trade, and optimism for the future. The United States reaffirms its commitment to support Nigeria in its fight to defeat Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa, to support efforts to help rebuild the lives of the millions affected by the violence, and to provide a better future for all Nigerians.

"We offer our best wishes to the people of Nigeria in your commemoration of the 57th anniversary of your independence."