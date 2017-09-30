China National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "On behalf the United States, I would like to congratulate all of the Chinese people as you celebrate the 68th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China on October 1.

"Now more than ever, a strong, constructive relationship between the United States and China is important for the prosperity and stability of our two countries as well as the world.

"We wish the people of China a joyous celebration, and peace and prosperity over the coming year."