El Salvador's Independence Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "On behalf of the United States, we extend our congratulations on the occasion of El Salvador’s 196th anniversary of independence September 15.

"The United States and El Salvador share a long history of friendship. Through our enduring cooperation, and as we affirmed at the June 15-16 Conference on Prosperity and Security in Central America, the United States is committed to supporting El Salvador’s efforts to improve security, promote prosperity, and fortify democracy.

"The United States wishes the Salvadoran people a happy Independence Day and a future filled with peace and stability."