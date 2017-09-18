INL Hosts Event To Highlight Corrections Partnerships

Washington, DC - Thursday, the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) hosted U.S. corrections departments for the inaugural Corrections Partnership Day. The event, at which Assistant Secretary William R. Brownfield delivered remarks, brought together 25 senior leaders from eleven U.S. state and federal correctional agencies to explore further collaboration to advance U.S. and international prison reform and development efforts.

In the fight against transnational criminal organizations, INL partners with U.S. state and local law enforcement, state departments of corrections, legal agencies, seaports, academic institutions, and professional associations to provide corrections, justice, and police assistance to partner countries overseas. INL currently has 105 such partnerships in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

These partnerships are mutually beneficial: Department of State criminal justice programs benefit from the up-to-date knowledge and expertise of active serving police officers, corrections officials, legal professionals, and port security experts. State and local partners expand their ties with particular countries of interest to their communities, form operational relationships with foreign counterparts, and develop new skill sets.

During his remarks, Assistant Secretary Brownfield underscored the importance and impact of U.S. corrections expertise on foreign corrections agencies to improve their operations in ways that support U.S. national security interests. Deputy Assistant Secretary Alexander A. Arvizu moderated a Town Hall to explore how INL’s corrections programs are contributing to U.S. and international stability and security, including the fight against transnational organized crime.