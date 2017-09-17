Honduras National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, we offer congratulations to the people of Honduras on the 196th anniversary of your independence.

"It is an especially fitting time to celebrate a country’s independence during an election year, when citizens renew their commitment to democracy and exercise the right to vote. We are committed to continuing our joint efforts to strengthen democratic institutions in the region.

"Our two nations’ rich history of partnership and cooperation over many years has contributed to regional economic prosperity and security. The United States looks forward to continued advances in our bilateral relationship – now and for years to come. We wish you a happy Independence Day."