Costa Rica's National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "On behalf of the Government of the United States, we congratulate the people of Costa Rica on the 196th anniversary of your independence September 15.

"The strength and depth of our countries’ relationship is evident not only in our joint efforts to promote regional prosperity and security, but also in the robust exchange between our peoples, including the more than one million U.S. citizens who visit, study, and conduct business in your beautiful country each year.

"May the bond between our nations continue to be an example of the lasting partnership between vibrant democracies with shared values and common goals for our people.

"Best wishes to all of Costa Rica as you celebrate your nation’s independence."