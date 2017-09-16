Papua New Guinea Independence Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "On behalf of the Government of the United States, we offer our best wishes to you and the people of Papua New Guinea as you celebrate your nation’s 42nd Independence Day on September 16.

"The United States and Papua New Guinea share a fruitful relationship based on mutual interests such as economic development, stability, and building a freer and more democratic society.



"As a friend and partner, we look forward to working with the new government as it strives to fulfill the country’s regional aspirations by embracing good governance, increasing representation of women in the economy and politics, assuring greater access to quality healthcare and education, fostering resilience in communities facing environmental threats, and creating attractive conditions for foreign investors.



"We look forward to Papua New Guinea hosting, for the first time, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit forum in 2018.



"We appreciate your partnership with the United States and look forward to strengthening our friendship and cooperation in the years to come."