Under Secretary Sewall Travels to Switzerland and the United Kingdom

Washington, DC - Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Sarah Sewall will travel to Switzerland and the United Kingdom December 15-21, 2016. In Geneva, the Under Secretary will meet foreign governments supporting global efforts to prevent and counter violent extremism (P/CVE). This coalition, known as the Group of Friends on Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism, supports implementation of the UN Secretary-General’s Plan of Action to Prevent Violent Extremism and seeks to ensure that respect for human rights remain central to global P/CVE efforts.

The Under Secretary Sewall will also meet with counterparts in the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the UN Refugee Agency.

In London, the Under Secretary will meet with officials from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Cabinet Office to discuss multilateral human rights and counterterrorism policy, as well as strengthening cooperation in addressing corruption, trafficking in persons, and sexual and gender-based violence.