Vice President Biden’s Call with Prime Minister of Sweden ‎Stefan Löfven

Washington, DC - The Vice President spoke today by phone with President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci. The Vice President commended the leaders on the agreement they reached to resume talks in Geneva on January 9 and praised the courage and vision of the leaders that has made possible the progress‎ thus far.

The Vice President reiterated unwavering U.S. support for the leaders' efforts to reach a settlement that would reunify Cyprus as a bizonal, bicommunal federation.