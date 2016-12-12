Republic of Kenya's National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry: "On behalf of President Obama and the American people, I send our best wishes to the people of Kenya as you celebrate 53 years of independence on December 12. As you mark the establishment of Kenya as a Republic, let us also celebrate the strong partnership between our two nations.

"The United States will continue to support Kenya’s ongoing effort to build a prosperous and democratic society that allows all of Kenya’s people to flourish. Congratulations on this special day, and best wishes for a year filled with peace and prosperity."