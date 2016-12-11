Attack at St Mark's Cathedral in Cairo

Washington, DC - The United States condemns in the strongest possible terms the terrorist attack today on Christian worshippers outside St Mark's Cathedral in Cairo that has killed more than 25 people and injured dozens more.

Secretary Kerry spoke this morning with Foreign Minister Shoukry to express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and our best wishes to those who must now recover from their injuries.

As the Secretary also made clear, the United States will continue to stand with the people of Egypt as they face threats from terrorist organizations and work to achieve a stable, secure, and prosperous future.