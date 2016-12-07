Ambassador Joseph Yun Travel to Tokyo and Seoul

Washington, DC - Special Representative for North Korea Policy and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Korea and Japan Joseph Yun will travel to Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK) December 7-14 to attend a trilateral meeting in Seoul among the United States, the Republic of Korea (ROK), and Japan and to meet with senior Japanese and ROK officials.

Ambassador Yun will be in Tokyo December 7-9, and plans to meet with Ministry of Foreign Affairs Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Director-General Kenji Kanasugi, as well as hold other meetings focusing on the alliance and the bilateral relationship.

He will then travel to Seoul December 9, and on December 12-13 will participate in a ROK-U.S.-Japan trilateral meeting with ROK Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Hong-kyun and Japanese Director-General Kenji Kanasugi to continue our close trilateral coordination on North Korea. He will also meet with senior ROK officials, including ROK Special Representative Kim Hong-Kyun.