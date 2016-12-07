Sentencing by Hungarian Court of Ahmed Hamed

Washington, DC - The United States is concerned by the prosecution and sentencing in Hungary of Ahmed Hamed, a Syrian native involved in clashes between police and asylum-seekers near the town of Roszke at the Hungary-Serbia border in September 2015, based on a broad interpretation of what constitutes “terrorism.”

We urge the government of Hungary to conduct a transparent investigation, with input from independent civil society groups, into the events at Roszke and to review the cases of Mr. Hamed and those similarly convicted. We will continue to follow the case of Mr. Hamed closely.