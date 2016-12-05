On the Occasion of Finland's National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry: "On behalf of President Obama and the American people, I warmly congratulate Finland on the 99th anniversary of your independence on December 6.

"Our cooperation and friendship with Finland have never been stronger. In the last year, we accelerated our collaboration in bilateral and multilateral fora on defense, global security, human rights, and climate change. Our common democratic values and spirit have deepened our cooperation, and they will continue to guide us in the years to come.

"The United States is also looking forward to celebrating with our Finnish friends through the year-long “Finland100” cultural festivities to mark next year’s centennial.

"On this jubilant occasion, I wish the Finnish people a memorable anniversary and a bountiful new year."