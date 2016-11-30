Assistant Secretary Thomas-Greenfield to Travel to France, Mali, and Ghana

Washington, DC - Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Linda Thomas-Greenfield will travel to France, Mali, and Ghana from November 30 to December 9.

In Paris on November 30, the Assistant Secretary, along with Department of Defense colleagues, will attend a quarterly P3 Africa Meeting with France and the United Kingdom that will focus on the Sahel, the Lake Chad Basin, the Horn of Africa, and Central Africa.

In Bamako, Mali from December 1-2, the Assistant Secretary will participate in meetings with the goal of advancing the country’s peace process. On December 3, the Assistant Secretary will travel to Timbuktu, where she will meet with United Nations officials, local officials, and youth and women leaders.