Secretary of State John Kerry Calls With President Mahama and Nana Akufo Addo

Washington, DC - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry today spoke with Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) party, and New Patriotic Party presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo in advance of Ghana’s elections on December 7.

The Secretary underscored to both candidates the need to ensure a peaceful and fair electoral process and post-election period, including by publicly pledging to reject violence and address any issues through the judicial system and calling on all of their supporters to do the same.

He also encouraged both candidates to attend the December 1 Peace Summit in Accra.

Secretary Kerry cited Ghana’s position as a leading democracy in Africa and recognized the long history of close relations between the United States and Ghana. He stressed our desire to continue to advance our shared priorities with whoever prevails in Ghana’s election.