Special Envoy for Climate Change Travel to Mexico City

Washington, DC - U.S. Special Envoy for Climate Change Dr. Jonathan Pershing will travel December 1-2 to Mexico City, Mexico to participate in the sixth biennial C40 Mayors Summit.

C40 is a network of the world’s largest cities committed to addressing climate change. The network supports cities to collaborate and share knowledge effectively, and drive meaningful, measurable, and sustainable action on climate change. The Summit brings together government, business, and civil society leaders to highlight the progress that cities are making to combat climate change through local action and global collaboration.

Special Envoy Pershing will be participating in discussions on the importance of building coalitions between nations, states, and cities, and the role of local governments in helping to implement the historic Paris Agreement.