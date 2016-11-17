On the Occasion of Latvia's National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry: "On behalf of President Obama and the American people, I congratulate Latvia on the 98th anniversary of your independence on November 18.

"Latvia is a strong partner and ally of the United States. The strength of our relationship was underscored by Vice President Biden’s participation in the Baltic Summit hosted by Latvia in August. Together with the leaders of Estonia and Lithuania, we reaffirmed our friendship and strong commitment to our mutual security. The United States stands firmly with Latvia and all our NATO Allies to promote peace, freedom, and unity in Europe and around the world.

"The United States and Latvia will also continue to deepen our economic ties. I congratulate the Latvian people on joining the OECD this year. It is an important recognition of Latvia’s progress and heralds your place among advanced economies in the world.

"We look forward to partnering with Latvia to advance growth, prosperity, and leadership on the world stage in the years to come. The United States wishes you and your citizens all the best on this important and special day."