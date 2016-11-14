Meeting of the Small Group of the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL in Germany

Washington, DC - Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL Brett McGurk will lead an interagency delegation to Berlin, Germany for a meeting on November 17 with key members of the Counter ISIL Coalition. This meeting will be an opportunity for Coalition partners to discuss ongoing efforts for Mosul and Raqqah and to explore ways to further accelerate the campaign against Da’esh in Iraq and Syria and its network outside those geographic borders.

It will include a detailed discussion on the priorities needed to sustain the momentum of the campaign along our multiple lines of effort, including military, foreign terrorist fighters, counterterrorist financing, counter-messaging and stabilization of liberated areas.

The Coalition’s Small Group regularly meets to coordinate and enhance combined efforts to counter Da’esh. The last meeting of the Small Group took place in Washington, D.C. on July 21, 2016, at the Ministerial level.