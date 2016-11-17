On the Occasion of Sovereign Prince's Day in Monaco

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry: "On behalf of President Obama and the American people, I congratulate the Monegasque citizens as you celebrate the Sovereign Prince’s Day on November 19. Please also accept our warmest felicitations on the tenth anniversary of full diplomatic relations between the United States and Monaco.

"Monaco is one of the world’s oldest sovereignties and has been a trusted friend to the United States for over 150 years. The United States and Monaco are united by a common commitment to freedom, peace, justice, and respect for human rights. Our two countries recognize that strong partnerships are necessary to confront today’s global challenges, such as climate change. The United States is especially grateful for Monaco’s active participation in initiatives to protect the oceans and our environment. Prince Albert’s leadership has been invaluable in the global effort to safeguard the environmental health of our planet.

"We look forward to continued collaboration and are confident that the partnership between the United States and Monaco will further deepen as we continue to pursue projects of mutual importance. The United States wishes the people of Monaco a joyous celebration on this special day."