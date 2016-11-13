Secretary of State John Kerry's Call With New Zealand Foreign Minister Murray McCully

Washington, DC - Secretary Kerry spoke by phone this evening with New Zealand Foreign Minister Murray McCully to offer condolences for the loss of life in today's earthquake, which struck just north of Christchurch. He also wished well all those who suffered injuries.

The Secretary praised the skill of New Zealand's first responders and dedicated medical professionals, who reacted so quickly, and he offered whatever U.S. assistance might be required.

The two ministers agreed to stay in touch as more information becomes available.