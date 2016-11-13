Assistant Secretary William R. Brownfield's Travel to Asia

Washington, DC - Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) William R. Brownfield will travel to the Philippines, Burma, and China November 13-22. In the first two countries he will seek to strengthen U.S. support for just and fair institutions that advance rule of law. In China, the Assistant Secretary will co-chair the U.S. Delegation to the U.S.-China Joint Liaison Group on Law Enforcement Cooperation (JLG), a high-level exchange between senior U.S. law enforcement officials and their Chinese counterparts on pressing criminal threats affecting both countries.

In the Philippines November 14-16, Assistant Secretary Brownfield will meet with senior leadership of that nation’s Department of Justice and Supreme Court to advance INL support for rule of law and fair, efficient justice institutions. He will also discuss U.S. support for maritime security and effective, humane drug treatment in the Philippines.

He will then travel to Burma November 16-19, where he will seek to strengthen the U.S. partnership with that country to build rule of law, better-trained law enforcement, and more effective drug treatment/prevention.

Finally, November 21-22 in Beijing, China, the Assistant Secretary and senior officials from the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security will co-chair the 14th annual meeting of the JLG. The JLG stands as the premier U.S.-China law enforcement dialogue, and has evolved into a wide-ranging forum focused on global law enforcement concerns shared by our two nations. Urgent challenges which the two sides will discuss at the JLG will include production and trafficking of deadly synthetic drugs, cybercrime, and corruption.