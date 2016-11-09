Assistant Secretary Russel To Travel to Singapore, Burma, and Peru

Washington, DC - Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel R. Russel will travel to Singapore, Burma, and Peru, November 13-18.

Assistant Secretary Russel will travel to Singapore on November 13-14 to meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and other government officials and academic leaders, and to give a speech at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.

On November 15, the Assistant Secretary will travel to Burma to lead a U.S interagency delegation to participate in the inaugural meeting of the U.S.-Myanmar Partnership and to meet with senior government officials.

On November 17-18, he will travel to Peru to accompany Secretary Kerry to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Ministerial Meeting.