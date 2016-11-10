Under Secretary Novelli Travels to Morocco

Washington, DC - Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Catherine A. Novelli will travel to Marrakech, Morocco, November 11-14, to attend the 22nd Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-22). She will also engage in a number of side events and bilateral meetings highlighting business, economic growth, trade, energy and the environment.

On November 11, she will participate in a roundtable discussion on clean energy and energy access with members of the private sector.

On November 12, Under Secretary Novelli will participate in a panel at the Global Climate Action Day on Oceans at COP-22 where she will highlight problems facing the marine environment and opportunities to protect it. She will also attend the inaugural Marrakech E Prix, the first time the world’s fully electric racing championship, Formula E, visits Africa.

On November 13, she will visit local eco-tourism sites and sustainable businesses in the area surrounding Marrakech.

On November 14, Under Secretary Novelli will engage in a series of bilateral conversations regarding the intersections between energy, trade, the environment, and the economy. She will also host a Youth Leadership event with alumni of U.S. exchange programs in order to highlight the need for greater innovation to protect our environment.