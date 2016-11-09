Ambassador Russell Travel to Indonesia and Papua New Guinea

Washington, DC - Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women’s Issues Cathy Russell is on travel to Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, November 9–14.

Starting her trip in Jakarta, Indonesia, Ambassador Russell will meet with government officials, ASEAN officials, members of civil society, climate change experts, and Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative alumni to explore the status of women and girls in the region. Ambassador Russell will also visit an Islamic boarding school, where she will meet with faculty and students, and give remarks and interview entrepreneurs at @america, U.S. Embassy Jakarta’s flagship cultural center.

After two days in Indonesia, Ambassador Russell will travel to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, November 12–14. She will join Australian Ambassador for Women and Girls Natasha Stott Despoja for the launch of a year-long trilateral initiative to combat gender-based violence through sport in Papua New Guinea. She will help launch a new women’s business center and participate in events on the margins of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. Ambassador Russell will also announce a number of new programs to promote women’s full participation in society and invest in the next generation of women leaders in Papua New Guinea.