Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken Travel to China

Washington, DC - After stops in Tokyo and Seoul, Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Beijing on October 29 to meet with Executive Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Yesui to conduct the third interim Strategic Security Dialogue, continuing discussions between the two sides on strategic security issues including DPRK and maritime issues.

The Deputy Secretary will also meet with other Chinese government officials to discuss a range of issues.