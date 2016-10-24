Zambia National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry: "On behalf of President Obama and the American people, I congratulate the people of Zambia on the 52nd anniversary of your nation’s independence.

"Our countries have long enjoyed a warm bond rooted in our shared respect for democracy, peace, and individual freedoms. The United States appreciates your commitment to responsive and representative governance and applauds your regional leadership, particularly in providing much-needed food assistance to neighbors hit hard by drought this fall. In the year ahead, we look forward to continued collaboration to promote inclusive growth, wipe out the scourge of HIV/AIDS, and fight corruption.

"On this special day, I offer best wishes to all Zambians for a happy and prosperous future."