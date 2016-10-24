On the Occasion of Austria's National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry: "On behalf of President Obama and the American people, I am pleased to congratulate all Austrians as you celebrate your national day on October 26.

"The relationship between the United States and Austria is rooted in the interests and ideals we share, including our support for democracy, our respect for human rights, and our joint commitment to building a world that is peaceful, prosperous, and guided by the rule of law.

"My government values its ability to work with Austria to achieve progress toward common goals: the defeat of violent extremist groups, the prevention of nuclear proliferation, the preservation of the global environment, and security from the threats posed by organized crime. Your country can take particular pride in its role as host to important multilateral organizations and negotiations. I am personally grateful for the hospitality I received during the many days I spent in Vienna seeking agreement on such important measures as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran. Our friendship is demonstrated, as well, through the many people-to-people exchanges and contacts involving our students, businesspeople, tourists, and other visitors.

"On this special day, I offer my best wishes to you for a happy, safe, and successful year to come."