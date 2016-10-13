Passing of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry: "I join President Obama and the American people in offering our deepest condolences to members of the Royal Family of the Kingdom of Thailand, and to the people of Thailand, on the death of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

"For over 70 years, His Majesty led Thailand with integrity and compassion, always mindful of the needs and aspirations of the Thai people.

"His Majesty the King was one of America’s most valued and trusted friends, and was the only monarch in history ever born in our country. The Bhumibol Adulyadej Square in the city of Cambridge, in my home state of Massachusetts, marks his birthplace and will remain an enduring memorial to the special bond he created between our peoples. He will be long remembered and will be deeply missed.

"The United States stands with the people of Thailand at this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you."