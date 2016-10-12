Parliamentary Elections in Georgia

Washington, DC - The United States congratulates the people of Georgia on competitive and well-administered October 8 elections that largely respected fundamental freedoms, as assessed by the OSCE Office of Democratic Institutions and Human Rights. These elections affirm Georgia as a leader of democratic reform in the region.

We note that election day proceeded in an orderly manner but regret that tensions increased during the day and several violent incidents took place in polling stations. We strongly condemn these isolated cases of violence and intimidation and urge a thorough and balanced investigation of all incidents that respects the rule of law.

These elections are the first step in a process that will include further run-off contests, and we urge all parties and their supporters to approach these elections in a calm and peaceful manner. We urge all who take issue with the process or results to address those concerns peacefully and in accordance with Georgian law. We will continue to monitor the process closely, including the campaigning to come and run-off elections.

The United States looks forward to continuing our close cooperation with Georgia on a common agenda that advances Georgia’s political and economic development and its aspirations to integrate into Euro-Atlantic institutions.