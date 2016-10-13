Assistant Secretary Malinowski and Acting Assistant Secretary Aponte Travel to Cuba

Washington, DC - Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Tom Malinowski and Acting Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Mari Carmen Aponte will travel to Havana, Cuba, October 13-15, to co-chair the U.S. delegation for the U.S.-Cuba Human Rights Dialogue.

The U.S.-Cuba Human Rights Dialogue will take place on October 14 in Havana, where officials will discuss the protection of universal human rights in Cuba and the United States. The U.S. delegation will include Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom David Saperstein, Special Representative for International Labor Affairs Sarah Fox, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs John Creamer, U.S. Embassy Havana Charge d’Affaires Jeffrey DeLaurentis, and interagency representatives from the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. Ambassador Pedro Luis Pedroso Cuesta, Ministry of Foreign Relations Deputy General Director of Multilateral Affairs and International Law will lead the Cuban delegation.