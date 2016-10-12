Special Advisor for Children's Issues Travels to the Netherlands, Italy, and Japan

Washington, DC - Special Advisor for Children’s Issues, Ambassador Susan Jacobs, will visit the Netherlands, Italy, and Japan from October 13-22.

Ambassador Jacobs will travel to the Netherlands to meet with officials of the Permanent Bureau of the Hague Conference on Private International Law. She will join other Central Authorities to continue efforts to improve their practices under the Convention on Protection of Children and Co-Operation in Respect of Intercountry Adoption (Hague Adoption Convention).

She will then travel to Italy to meet with Italy’s Central Authority for the Hague Adoption Convention to discuss continued cooperation under the Convention.

Ambassador Jacobs will be joined by Bureau of Consular Affairs’ Deputy Assistant Secretary Karen Christensen as she completes her trip in Japan. They will attend the American Bar Association Section of International Law’s 2016 Fall Meeting. Ambassador Jacobs will speak about the implementation of the Hague Abduction Convention in Japan and the Pacific Rim. Ambassador Jacobs and DAS Christensen will also meet with Japanese officials to discuss the implementation of the Hague Abduction Convention and press for the resolution of all outstanding abduction cases.