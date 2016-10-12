Attacks against Ashura Mourners

Washington, DC - The United States condemns the deplorable attacks against worshippers at Shia shrines in Kabul yesterday evening and against Ashura mourners today in Balkh province. We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed and injured.

Such attacks are clearly intended to drive sectarian tension in Afghanistan. We commend the government and security forces of Afghanistan for their response to these attacks and their commitment to the peace, security, and prosperity of their country and a future for Afghanistan free of sectarian violence.