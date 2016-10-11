Acting Under Secretary Tom Countryman Travels to Reykjavik, Iceland

Washington, DC - Today, Acting Under Secretary Tom Countryman will participate in an event commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Reykjavik Summit between U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev. The event, titled "The Legacy of the Reykjavik Summit: An inspiration for arms control and reduction tensions today?”, will be hosted by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Iceland and the International Peace Institute at the Hofdi House. Acting Under Secretary Countryman will deliver the closing remarks.

On October 12, Acting Under Secretary Countryman will meet with Lilja Alfredsdottir, Foreign Minister of Iceland.