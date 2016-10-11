United States and Republic of Korea to Hold "2+2" Ministerial Meeting

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry and Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter will hold a “2+2” ministerial meeting with their Republic of Korea (ROK) counterparts, Minister of Foreign Affairs Yun Byung-se and Minister of National Defense Han Min-koo, on October 19, 2016, at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C.

The ministers will explore opportunities to further coordinate our response to the growing threat posed by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in the wake of its September 9 nuclear test and discuss ways to strengthen the U.S.-ROK Alliance, including through extended deterrence.

The ministers will also discuss a range of other pressing regional and global priorities.