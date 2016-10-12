International Forces in Upcoming Campaign to Liberate Mosul

Washington, DC - Recent media reports have speculated on the role that international forces will play in the Iraqi operation to liberate Mosul. As we have repeatedly made clear, the United States supports Iraqi unity and sovereignty. To that end, we believe all international forces in Iraq should be there with the approval of and in coordination with the Government of Iraq, under the umbrella of the Coalition.

It is imperative for all parties to coordinate closely over the coming days and weeks to ensure unity of effort in defeating Daesh and to provide for the lasting security of the Iraqi people.