Curacao Day Message

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry: "On behalf of President Obama and the people of the United States, I send my best wishes to the people of Curacao as you celebrate Curacao Day on today.

"We congratulate Curacao for holding successful democratic elections this week. The friendship between Curacao and the United States is rooted in the common values that our countries share. We look forward to continuing to build upon our partnership in expanding inclusive economic growth, advancing energy independence, and making our communities safer.

"As you celebrate Curacao’s enduring beauty and environmental riches, know that the United States stands with you as a partner and friend toward a more peaceful and prosperous future for Curacao and the hemisphere.

"On behalf of the people of the United States, I am pleased to wish you a happy Curacao Day."