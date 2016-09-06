Assistant Secretary Malinowski Travel to Algeria

Washington, DC - Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Tom Malinowski will visit Algeria, September 6-9, where he will lead the U.S. delegation to a conference hosted by the Government of Algeria titled, “The Role of Democracy in Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism and Terrorism.”

Assistant Secretary Malinowski will also conduct bilateral meetings with government officials, civil society, and media representatives to discuss the role of a strong civil society and an independent media in promoting stability and security.