Swaziland National Day Message

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry: "On behalf of President Obama and the American people, I congratulate the people of the Kingdom of Swaziland on your 48th Independence Day.

"I commend the Government of Swaziland for its commitment to the health of its citizens. Health is an issue that touches every citizen of Swaziland, and we are pleased to have a long partnership with the Swazi Government on multiple critical health initiatives, including our shared goal of achieving an AIDS-free generation.

"On this special occasion, I offer my best wishes to you and my sincere hopes for a healthy, peaceful, and prosperous future for Swaziland."