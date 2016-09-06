Secretary of State John Kerry's Meeting With Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Washington, DC - On the margins of the G20 in Hangzhou, China, Secretary Kerry met with Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir of Saudi Arabia. The leaders discussed a range of global and regional issues, including climate change, Syria, and Libya.

On Yemen, the leaders reviewed the latest ideas discussed in Jeddah with representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Quadrilateral working group. The Secretary stressed the importance of implementing a 72-hour ceasefire by all sides to ‎provide space for the UN Special Envoy, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, to engage in consultations with both sides. The Saudis agreed, provided it is implemented by all sides.