Special Envoy for Climate Change Travel to Dakar, Abuja, Johannesburg, and Pretoria

Washington, DC - U.S. Special Envoy for Climate Change Dr. Jonathan Pershing will travel September 4 – 9 to Senegal, Nigeria, and South Africa. His trip is an important opportunity to discuss implementation of the Paris Agreement, and advance climate and clean energy efforts with leaders across Africa ahead of this year’s UNFCCC annual climate conference, COP-22, in Marrakesh, Morocco, on November 7-18.

Special Envoy Pershing will travel to Dakar, Senegal, on September 4 for meetings with government officials and civil society to highlight our strong partnership based on common interests in addressing climate change and how it impacts coastal communities, food security, power production and inclusive economic growth.

On September 6, Special Envoy Pershing will travel to Abuja, Nigeria, for meetings with government officials and civil society to discuss climate finance and investment, youth engagement on climate change, and the importance of joining and implementing the Paris Agreement.

Special Envoy Pershing will then travel to Johannesburg and Pretoria on September 8 for meetings with South African government officials, private sector, and civil society to discuss climate negotiations, leadership on renewable energy, and priorities going into COP-22 in Marrakesh later this year.