Special Representative for Environment and Water Resources Travel to India

Washington, DC - U.S. Special Representative for Environment and Water Resources Ambassador Jennifer Haverkamp will travel to New Delhi, India, August 30 - September 1.

On Tuesday, August 30, Ambassador Haverkamp will participate in the U.S.-India Strategic and Commercial Dialogue to advance continued and increased engagement on our bilateral commitments within multilateral fora including the Montreal Protocol and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

On August 31, Ambassador Haverkamp will join Special Envoy for Climate Change Dr. Jonathan Pershing to participate in the Indo-U.S. Joint Working Group on Combating Climate Change. In addition, August 31-September 1 she will meet with counterparts from the Government of India and the private sector to discuss progress in securing an ambitious hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) phasedown amendment to the Montreal Protocol and a Global Market Based Measure to address aircraft emissions through the ICAO this year.